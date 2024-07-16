Google One is making it easier to redeem free offers (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google One app looks like it’s working on an interface for redeeming special promotional offers.

An option in app settings would allow users to check what promos they’re eligible for.

This could be an effort connected to rumors of a free year of Gemini Advanced for Pixel 9 Pro shoppers.

Buying a new smartphone is an exciting enough experience on its own — who doesn’t love the feel of pristine new hardware, and getting to try out all the new features you’ve been hearing about for the very first time? But it’s more than just the phone itself that’s worth getting excited about, and plenty of models these days are sold with a few special perks attached to them, often in the form of free subscriptions. Now it looks like Google One is prepping a small change that could make it a lot easier for users to redeem just that sort of offer.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google absolutely loves hooking new Pixel owners up with free Google One trials. Just what sort of offer you get depends on which Pixel you bought, with current promotions ranging from a 3-month trial of the 100GB plan, all the way up to 6 months of the 2TB tier. And while those are great for what they are, an even more valuable deal sounds like it’s coming down the pike, with a free year of Gemini Advanced (on top of 2TB of Google One) possible for Pixel 9 Pro buyers. How can Google make sure as many Pixel owners as possible take advantage (and possibly convert them to long-term paid subscribers)?

Sticking our nose all up inside version 1.227.650751115 of the Google One Android app, we find signs of work on what looks like it’s going to be a future in-app system for connecting users with promotions for which they’re eligible. Right now, it’s not yet operational, but we were able to manually trigger the interface and get a bit of a preview for how this system is likely to look.

Users will have to pull up Google One settings, where they’ll find a new “Check for offers” option. Selecting that will prompt the app to see if there are any unredeemed offers you still have the chance to take advantage of. We’re still not sure exactly how this check will operate if and when it goes live — the wording we’re seeing now seems tailored to one specific offer, rather than the spectrum of options we know to be available. Still, it’s clearly something Google is thinking about, and with that high-value Gemini Advanced promo possibly on the horizon, building a solution like this, right now, could make a lot of sense.

