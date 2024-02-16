More evidence suggests Nest Aware is coming to Google One

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR More evidence suggests Google will bring its Nest Aware service to Google One.

It seems like you’ll need to pay extra if you want Nest Aware Plus via Google One, though.

Google’s Nest Aware subscription for Nest cameras grants you access to your video recording history, smart alerts, and more. Now, it seems like Google is continuing to work on rolling Nest Aware into its Google One service.

9to5Google spotted a variety of curious strings in version 3.13 of the Google Home app. These strings contain references to a combined Nest Aware/Google One offering.

One string mentions that the Nest Aware subscription is included in your Google One plan, but that you can “add more video history through Google One.”

This suggests that users are only getting the $8/month Nest Aware plan at no extra cost but that you’ll need to pay extra for the Nest Aware Plus offering. Nest Aware Plus costs $15/month but includes 60 days of video history (versus 30 days for Nest Aware) as well as 10 days of 24/7 video history. Indeed, another string mentions that you can add Nest Aware Plus to your Google One plan.

The big question is which Google One tier will receive the Nest Aware plan. An earlier leak points to a combined offering with 2TB of storage, suggesting it could either be the Google One AI Premium plan (which includes 2TB of storagE) or the standard 2TB offering.

Comments