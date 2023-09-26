Google subscription bundle could be on the way including Nest Aware, One, more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Home app has code strings that reference a new Google subscription bundle.

The wording suggests the bundle could include Nest Aware, Google One, and “more,” although it’s unclear what the “more” could be referencing.

Google recently dismantled Pixel Pass, a previous subscription bundle it offered.

When you think about it, Google has a lot of subscription services. There’s Google One, which offers cloud storage along with numerous other Google perks. Nest Aware supports its Nest smart home products, YouTube has multiple subscription programs under its roof, and even Fitbit Premium is a Google product now. It’s a lot!

However, it looks like Google could be working on a way to bundle at least two of these services together. According to an APK teardown of the Google Home app (v3.7), an “all-in-one plan” could be offered soon. As discovered by 9to5Google, a code string clearly defines the Google subscription bundle as “Nest Aware, 2TB of storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail, and more benefits.”

It’s unclear what the “…and more benefits” portion means. It could be that other services are included here, such as premium YouTube membership or some other Google-owned service. However, it’s also possible it could just be referencing other Google One benefits not listed there, such as access to a free VPN.

Either way, the alleged bundle includes Nest Aware and a 2TB Google One plan, which is a pretty useful combo for folks with a Nest-based smart home.

Of course, bundles are only helpful if they save you money. Google recently increased the price of a Nest Aware subscription to $8 each month, and a 2TB One plan costs $9.99 each month. Therefore, if this bundle doesn’t cost less than $17 each month, what would be the point of bundling?

Interestingly, this rumor of a new Google subscription bundle comes right on the heels of the death of a previous subscription bundle called Pixel Pass. Pixel Pass bundled several Google services together and included the latest Pixel phone. However, it didn’t even make it two years before Google shuttered it just weeks before the Pixel 8 launch.

