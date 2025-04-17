Google One AI Premium is now free for college students: What you'll get, and how to sign up

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR US college students can now grab the Google One AI Premium plan for free.

This limited-time offer gives students access to advanced Gemini features and 2TB storage.

Students can sign up for the offer before June 30 and get free access until Spring 2026.

Google is giving students a limited-time opportunity to get the full Gemini Advanced experience without spending a dime. The company has announced a new promo for the exam season that gives college students in the US access to all Google One AI Premium plan benefits for free until Spring 2026.

The promo will let students experience Google’s latest AI models, including Gemini 2.5 Pro and the recently released text-to-video Veo 2 model, as well as a host of advanced features with a long context window. Gemini’s Deep Research tool and NotebookLM Plus, which will be particularly useful for students, are included in the package, along with Whisk and Gemini integrations in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

With this promo, students will also receive 2 TB of free cloud storage, which should be plenty for their projects, research docs, and associated media. If you like the sound of that, you should sign up for the offer immediately. The promo will only be available until June 30, and students who sign up before the deadline will get free access until Spring 2026. That’s long enough to cover this school year and the next, giving you plenty of time to decide whether or not the advanced features are worth the $20 subscription fee.

If you’re not a college student in the US and can’t benefit from this promo, you can still try a few Gemini Advanced features for free. Over the last few months, Google has extended several paid features to users with a free Google account, including Deep Research, Gemini Live, and file analysis. The tools have some limitations on the free tier, but it’s a great way to experience the advanced features without getting a subscription.

