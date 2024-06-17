Google One AI Premium plan now 50% off for previous trialists

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR It appears that people who previously canceled the Google One Premium AI plan are being offered a discount to try it again.

The offer is to try the plan for a further two months at $9.99 per month rather than the usual $19.99 price.

Everyone was originally given the opportunity to try this new highest Google One tier for free on a two-month trial.

If you took up the offer of a free two-month trial of the new Google One AI Premium plan earlier this year, you might be receiving another enticement to try it right now. People who were trialists of the plan but subsequently canceled are now being offered the chance to get another two months of AI Premium at 50% off.

As initially reported by 9to5Google, X (formerly Twitter) user Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) posted a screenshot of the latest offer on the social media site. It isn’t yet known if this deal has been presented to all previous subscribers of the new highest Google One tier.

The Premium AI plan is essentially a combination of the Premium plan and Gemini Advanced. It has the same perks as the $9.99-per-month Premium plan — such as 2TB of cloud storage — but also gives you access to the more powerful version of Google Gemini. The Advanced version of Gemini harnesses Google’s more substantial Gemini Ultra 1.0 large language model (LLM), so you can think of it as the equivalent of the paid ChatGPT Plus plan.

As well as access to the more nuanced AI as a chatbot, the AI Premium plan lets you get assistance from Gemini in other Google tools, such as Gmail and Google Docs.

The Google One AI Premium plan isn’t cheap at $19.99 per month, but the company probably thought it would be a no-brainer for those already enjoying the benefits of the Premium plan and keen on harnessing a top-tier AI model. Those users would only be paying $10 more for access to the LLM. By comparison, they would be spending another $20 per month for ChatGPT Plus.

However, we can infer from this discount offer that the uptake of the AI Premium Plan might not be at the level Google had hoped. The incentive to give the most expensive plan another go at a cut-rate might signal that Google wants more users to get attached to the AI perks and reconsider their original choice to cancel.

