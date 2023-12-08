Google launches its ultimate Gemini-powered writing assistant NotebookLM

Google first revealed its AI-powered notetaking app Project Tailwind during Google I/O back in May. Two months later, Project Tailwind was renamed to NotebookLM and was released in early access with a waitlist. Now Google is dropping that waitlist, powering it up with the recently released Gemini Pro , and making it generally available.

Today, Google announced it will make NotebookLM generally available to the public in the US. The experimental product is designed to help users get faster critical insights from the notes they take. Unlike other chatbots, NotebookLM is said to only have access to the information you give it, rather than having access to the internet.

Along with the general availability launch, the tech giant revealed that it is also adding several new features to the app. These features are meant to make it easier to shift from reading to notetaking to writing. The new features that should be arriving soon include:

Noteboard: Noteboard allows users to capture or write notes and pin them to the space above the chat box.

Users can now save NotebookLM responses as notes that can be pinned down for later viewing. Expand/collapse source section: Users can now hide the source section if they want.

Users can have the AI focus on specific sources by individually selecting them. Jump to citation source: If a user clicks on a citation number in a chat response or saved note, they’ll be taken to the original quote.

NotebookLM will now offer suggested actions like summarizing, combining notes into a single note, creating outlines, and creating study guides. Increased source limit: Users can now have up to 100 sources.

These new functionalities will reportedly come to the app in the coming weeks. You can try NotebookLM by heading over to the app’s page.