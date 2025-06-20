Is Google secretly testing new AI voices in NotebookLM?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR NotebookLM users are hearing a mysterious third male voice during longer Audio Overviews.

Google has confirmed that additional voices and dialects are coming, alongside APIs and video overviews, but it’s unclear if this third voice is a feature or a bug.

AI features can be quite a hit and miss, but Google’s NotebookLM is definitely one of the hits. NotebookLM is a personal AI research assistant that lets users control the AI’s data sources, enabling them to tap into AI to do their bidding without hallucinations. NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews feature can transform your notes into a podcast, complete with two AI hosts discussing your data. The feature works great, but if you want some variety, a third AI host seems to be on the way.

Reddit user Life_Machine_9694 (h/t XDA) observed a third male voice sprinkled in their Audio Overviews conversation, complementing the existing male and female voices currently running the AI podcast. Other users have also observed the same, especially when they attempt to create a longer-form podcast. One user notes this is a glitch; they have noticed more glitchy voices lately in Audio Overviews.

Glitch or not, Google has promised that new voices and dialects are coming soon to NotebookLM, along with new source types, APIs, and even video overviews.

It’s fair to presume that Google is secretly testing out the new voices, but I reckon the company would do it openly if that were the case instead of giving users a fleeting sneak peek. If new voices are coming, it also makes sense that users would get the option to choose which ones they want in the Audio Overviews — some deep dive topics are best handled by two hosts, after all.

We’ve asked Google to clarify whether this is a bug or a feature. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.