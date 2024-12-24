Google Nexus phones ranked from worst to best

Google Pixel phones are favorites here at Android Authority, offering great cameras, plenty of AI tricks, and some exclusive software features. These weren’t the first Google devices, though, as the company enlisted the help of partners to produce Nexus-branded phones in the late 2000s to mid-2010s.

We’ve already ranked Pixel phones, but which Nexus phones were the best and which ones were the pits?

We’ve ranked these phones based on a number of factors, including critical and commercial reception, features/specs, pricing, the importance of each release, and our own feelings. Needless to say, this is purely for fun. But do sound off with your opinions in the comments below!

Which was the best Nexus phone? 374 votes Nexus One 6 % Nexus S 2 % Galaxy Nexus 6 % Nexus 4 12 % Nexus 5 32 % Nexus 6 9 % Nexus 5X 7 % Nexus 6P 26 %

Nexus 6

The first and only Motorola-produced Nexus is at the bottom of our list, and this ranking is more due to its massive departure from previous Nexus phones.

Perhaps the biggest issue with the Nexus 6 was its steep $649 price tag at launch, a full $300 more than its predecessor. Motorola’s Nexus was also very chunky and awkward to hold, while we criticized the phone’s battery life in our review at the time. The phone also lacked a fingerprint scanner a full year after the iPhone 5s debuted its touch-based scanner. This omission was reportedly a late decision and the scanner was supposed to be located on the back where the dimpled Motorola logo was situated.

It wasn’t all bad, though. The Nexus 6 delivered faster HDR+ photography for improved picture quality. It also offered a QHD+ screen, that blazing (but still 32-bit) Snapdragon 805 chip, fast wired charging technology, and wireless charging. So you definitely got lots of premium extras, but it was a polarizing change from the affordable Nexus phones of yore.

The good High-quality, pixel-dense screen

Wireless charging support

Brisk performance

Improved camera experience

The bad Very expensive for a Nexus

No fingerprint scanner

Too large and awkward for most people

Disappointing battery life

Nexus One

The first Nexus device launched back in 2010 as Google teamed up with HTC. The result was a phone that definitely seemed of its time, primarily due to the presence of a trackball for system navigation. The Nexus One also stood out in the US back then as it was sold off-contract via Google’s storefront, coming in at a considerable $529.

Strangely enough, display supply issues meant only some devices had OLED screens, while the rest used LCD panels. Could you imagine that happening today with the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S24? Anyway, the Nexus One was a very capable phone on paper due to its 1GHz Snapdragon S1 chip and 512MB of RAM. The phone had a couple of key weaknesses, though, such as a 1,400mAh battery that delivered disappointing battery life. Another major downside was the measly 512MB of expandable storage when phones like the original Galaxy S offered 8GB of expandable storage that same year.

The Nexus One was a solid first effort nonetheless and gave us a taste of clean, unfettered Android at a time when manufacturers were starting to heavily skin the platform. It was also the foundation for the well-received HTC Desire, although the aforementioned hardware weaknesses remained.

The good Stock Android experience

Fast updates

Speedy performance

Expandable storage

The bad Disappointing endurance

Only 512MB of internal storage

Expensive

Didn’t launch with multi-touch support

Nexus S

The sophomore Nexus smartphone saw Google switch from HTC to Samsung, and the result was a significant improvement. One of the biggest upgrades was the move to 16GB of storage, dwarfing the previous phone’s 512MB allotment. We also got a larger and slightly curved OLED screen, a more aesthetically pleasing design, and a respectable level of performance. This was also the first phone with NFC, enabling contactless payments, easier accessory pairing, and more.

For better or worse, the phone shared plenty of DNA with the original Samsung Galaxy S which launched roughly six months before. Unlike the Galaxy S, though, the Nexus S lacked a memory card slot. The Nexus phone also lacked the Galaxy S’s 720p video recording capabilities, only offering SD recording quality. You’d think Google would only improve on a six-month-old phone, but here we are. This device also had a single-core Hummingbird processor when the first dual-core smartphones were mere weeks away. Although, in all fairness, Android only gained multi-core CPU support months later with the tablet-exclusive Honeycomb update. Finally, a few regions got the Nexus S with an LCD screen instead of an OLED panel.

The good First phone with NFC

Plenty of internal storage

More modern design

Sleek OLED display

The bad No HD recording

No memory card support

More powerful phones launched just weeks later

Some markets had LCD screen instead of OLED

Galaxy Nexus

One of the few Nexus phones officially available in my native South Africa was the Galaxy Nexus, owing to Samsung’s presence in the market. I was fortunate enough to use the phone at the time and I really liked the slightly curved 720p OLED screen (featuring a very subtle vertical curve) and the absence of hardware navigation keys. The Galaxy Nexus shipped with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and I remember being really impressed by the combination of Android 4.0’s darker colors and the OLED panel’s deep blacks.

Perhaps the biggest downside to the Galaxy Nexus was the camera experience, featuring a low-resolution 5MP snapper at a time when 8MP sensors were becoming commonplace. I thought the phone still took good-looking shots while zero-shutter lag support was a great addition, but it wasn’t among the best camera phones at the time. The lack of a memory card slot was an even harder pill to swallow, even if 16GB or 32GB of storage was on tap. Reviewers also lamented the absence of FM radio support, which was a fixture on smartphones at the time.

The Galaxy Nexus arrived in two distinct flavors: an international GSM/HSPA+ version and a Verizon model with LTE support. This greatly complicated matters when it came to network support, data speeds, battery life, and updates. I’m glad the top Android phones today don’t suffer from this problem to the same extent.

The good Beautiful OLED screen

Android 4.0 was a game-changer

No hardware navigation buttons

Loads of storage for 2012

The bad No memory card slot

Camera hardware could be better

Verizon variant was slow to get updates and had worse battery life

Nexus 5X

The Motorola Nexus 6 was lambasted for its high price tag back in 2014, so we were very happy when the Nexus 5X was launched alongside the Nexus 6P the following year. The Nexus 5X picked up where 2013’s Nexus 5 left off, offering a more affordable proposition at $379. The Nexus 5X brought an upper mid-range Snapdragon 808 SoC, a more pocket-friendly 5.2-inch LCD screen, a fast rear fingerprint scanner, and a much-improved camera experience.

Unfortunately, this cheaper price tag came at a cost. The phone shipped with just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of base storage compared to the Nexus 6P’s 3GB/32GB base configuration. Reviews at the time also lamented the slower HDR performance, the lack of a burst mode and OIS, and the lack of wireless charging. Then there was the fact that some models suffered from bootloops — dammit, LG.

The good Return to cheap price tag after expensive Nexus 6

Very fast rear fingerprint scanner

Small design compared to Nexus 6

Good camera experience and image quality

The bad Bootloop issue affected some owners

Slower camera performance than Nexus 6P

General performance was a step below Nexus 6P

No wireless charging

Just 2GB of RAM

Nexus 6P

The HUAWEI Nexus 6P joined the LG Nexus 5X as the last Nexus phones ever released back in 2015. The HUAWEI device, in particular, was one of the best Android phones of all time upon its release. There was a premium metal design, a sharp OLED screen, a large battery, and a fingerprint scanner for the first time in the series. The phone also made a lasting impact due to its photography credentials, taking great snaps thanks to a combination of Google’s improved HDR+ photo smarts and a 12.3MP camera. This combo would go on to be a fixture on many subsequent Pixel phones.

Unfortunately, the Nexus 6P had an Achilles Heel, and that was a bootloop issue. Google acknowledged at the time that this was a hardware issue, and it’s thought that the Snapdragon 810 chip was to blame. This resulted in a successful class action settlement being filed against Google and HUAWEI. Toss in iffy support for various charging standards, no wireless charging support, a barebones camera app, and a lack of optical image stabilization (OIS), and it’s clear why the first and only HUAWEI Nexus isn’t the top pick in our book.

The good High-quality screen

Good battery life

Fingerprint scanner for first time on Nexus line

Great camera quality

Metal design

The bad No Qualcomm Quick Charge support

Bootloop issue which resulted in a settlement

No OIS for the camera

No wireless charging

Nexus 4

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Google and the Nexus line really found their feet in 2012 with the LG-made Nexus 4. Almost all of the things we associate with the Nexus line can be found here, such as flagship power, stock Android, quick-fire access to updates, and a cheap price. In fact, I’d argue that the Nexus 4 was a “flagship killer” a full year before the OnePlus One.

We praised the 2012 Nexus for its affordable $299 price tag, its design that featured a so-called Crystal Reflection back cover, and its fast performance. The device also had wireless charging, which was becoming a hot ticket item at the time. It’s no wonder the phone made it onto our runner-up spot.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest weaknesses of the Nexus 4 was its lack of LTE support. This came at a time when carriers and rival manufacturers were quickly adopting the high-speed 4G standard. LG and Google’s phones also offered lackluster camera quality and a barebones camera app. This was also the first Nexus phone without a removable battery, while the lack of a memory card slot was also regrettable. Finally, some people reported that the Nexus 4’s rear cover broke without the device being dropped.

The good Plenty of horsepower

Cheap price

Cool design

Wireless charging support

The bad No LTE

Middling camera quality

No removable battery

Fragile rear cover

Nexus 5

Was the Nexus 5 peak Nexus? It’s hard to argue otherwise, as Google and LG delivered a flagship-tier smartphone for only $349 back in 2013. This was almost a year before the OnePlus One launched and popularized the “flagship killer” moniker. The Nexus 5 picked up where the Nexus 4 left off, offering a screaming-fast Snapdragon 800 chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of storage, and an FHD+ IPS display. This phone also offered LTE and a durable back cover, which were both missing from the Nexus 4.

The Nexus 5 wasn’t without its faults. For one, the camera experience was improved over the Nexus 4 due to the introduction of HDR+ via an update, but it was still disappointing. Then again, this was par for the course for Nexus phones in the early 2010s. The phone also delivered average battery life and lacked a microSD card slot. But despite these issues, the Nexus 5 still ranks as the best Nexus in our book.

The good Cheap price

Fantastic performance

Wireless charging support

Clean take on Android

HDR+ processing for better photos

The bad Camera quality still wasn’t great

Average battery life

No storage expansion

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments