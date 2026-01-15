Take $150 off this Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro router 3-pack!

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

We covered a great deal on the Nest Wi-Fi Pro router just a few days ago, but that was for a single unit. Remember, this is a mesh router, and if you know you’re covering a larger space with Wi-Fi, you might as well get a 3-pack. It’s also on sale, and the savings get even better if you opt for this bundle. Buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 3-pack for just $249.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. This pack comes with three color models, so one of each. These include Snow, Linen, and Fog.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro (3-pack) Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro (3-pack) The Google Nest Wifi Pro router will blanket your home in Wi-Fi. The Google Nest Wifi Pro is the company's 2022 mesh router system. It supports Wi-Fi 6E with a 6GHz spectrum, giving your home fast, reliable, and low-latency Wi-Fi. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

You’re getting quite the treat if you opt for the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 3-pack. This is a high-end Mesh router system with little to no compromises.

These are Wi-Fi 6E-compatible, ensuring the performance even the most demanding users require. It supports maximum speeds of up to 5.4Gbps. It also takes advantage of three bands, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

One of the most common router issues, especially with cheaper routers, is the limited support for simultaneous connections. For example, the basic ones, like those from your internet service provider, can usually handle only 10-15 concurrent connections before they start slowing down. These can handle 100 connections each!

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Each unit covers about 2,200 square feet, so you’ll be able to create a Wi-Fi blanket over most large homes with this 3-pack. The minimalist design is really nice, too, so these will blend in seamlessly with any space. Plus, this bundle comes in different colors, so it will add a fun touch of color to your home.

You’re saving $150 here, and this is a record-low price we’ve never seen in the past. Take advantage of this promotion before it’s gone!

Follow