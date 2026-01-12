Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro plummets to new record-low price!

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Is your current router just not fast enough? Perhaps it needs a wider reach, or you need to connect more devices. Whatever the case, here’s a deal that will make it affordable to upgrade to a premium Wi-Fi experience. The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is currently available at a new record-low price, a price we’ve never seen before. Buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro for just $99.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the deal applies to all color versions. These include Snow, Fog, Lemongrass, and Linen.

Google Nest WiFi Pro Google Nest WiFi Pro The Google Nest Wifi Pro router will blanket your home in Wi-Fi. The Google Nest Wifi Pro is the company's 2022 mesh router system. It supports Wi-Fi 6E with a 6GHz spectrum, giving your home fast, reliable, and low-latency Wi-Fi.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro router is no lackluster. This is a high-end router with impressive specs and capabilities. You won’t regret this purchase, especially if you’ve been living with a basic router, or one of those basic ones provided by internet service providers.

This one comes with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities, and it can reach max speeds of up to 5.4Gbps. It takes advantage of three bands, including the standard 2.4GHz one, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

Another critical factor, especially now that everything is connected, is the number of devices a router can handle simultaneously. Most cheap routers can only effectively handle 10-15 units, while the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro can operate up to 100 connections per unit before it starts to slow down.

Talking about having more than a single unit, this is a mesh-compatible router, and you can add more units to your home to expand the Wi-Fi’s reach. Each can cover about 2,200 square feet of space around it. Of course, it helps that the design is really nice. The minimalist look will blend into any space seamlessly.

This is one heck of a deal! Again, we’ve never seen it priced any cheaper than today, so you might want to act now if you’ve been eyeing Google’s premium router.

