YouTube Music not working on your Nest Hub? Google finally has a fix

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

TL;DR Nest Hub users on Reddit and official Google forums reported YouTube Music failed to play through their smart displays for weeks.

Google says it figured out what caused the YouTube Music playback problem and rolled out a fix.

The YouTube Music bug affected Nest Hub voice commands, manual playback, and Google Cast streaming.

Google’s smart home speakers and displays connect with streaming services like YouTube Music to handle on-demand music playback. However, an issue reported by users on Reddit last week caused Google Nest Hub displays to fail when trying to play content from YouTube Music. The strange bug specifically affected YouTube Music, as the Reddit users reported regular YouTube videos played fine. Luckily, Google is here with a fix.

Google’s official Nest Community account replied to the post on Reddit confirming it “identified the root cause and rolled out a fix for this issue.” The company didn’t share the exact problem or fix for the YouTube Music playback issues, but it appeared to be a server-side issue. Later, the original poster confirmed their Nest Hub displays started playing YouTube Music as expected following Google’s fix.

The issue may have been plaguing Google Home users for weeks, as more people reported YouTube Music playback issues on Nest Hub screens on Google’s Home and Nest Help page. The reports dated back to June 1, and factory resets apparently didn’t solve the problems. Like the Reddit poster, these Nest Hub users say they received “An error occurred. Please try again later” messages when trying to play YouTube Music content.

The strange issue didn’t only affect voice commands. Users also said they couldn’t play YouTube Music content on their Nest Hub displays using the touchscreens or Google Cast. Affected users noted on forums that the bug specifically affected music-only content, as some music videos on YouTube Music played as expected.

If you’ve encountered this problem with your Nest Hub displays over the past few weeks, Google says it should be fixed. In a Reddit comment, Google asks users who are still experiencing this issue to let the Nest Community team know.

Did you notice this problem with your smart displays, and did Google fix it? Let us know in the comments below.

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