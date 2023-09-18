Google slightly limiting Meet support on the Nest Hub Max (Updated)

TL;DR A rumor suggested Google Nest Hub Max video calls through Meet might be disabled.

However, Google clarified that it is just the ability to join Meet calls using codes and links.

1:1 calls with friends and family and even group video calls will still be supported.

Updated, September 18, 2023 (05:00 PM ET): In the article below, we talk about a rumor that Google could remove support for Google Nest Hub Max video calls. This would be a huge limitation for the smart home devices. However, we now have clarification from the company that this is not happening. Google is changing how Meet works on Nest Hub Max devices, but video calls will still be possible.

Here is the statement from a Google spokesperson: There is no change to making 1:1 and group video calls to friends, family, and businesses with Google Meet. What’s changing at the end of September is the support for joining meetings via meeting codes and links in Meet. In other words, you will still be able to make and accept video calls through Meet on your Nest Hub Max. You just won’t be able to receive a meeting code or link to connect. You’ll need to create/receive the call on the Nest Hub Max itself.

Google told us it is working on establishing a support page to explain this change, which will roll out in October 2023. Why this document wasn’t ready before now is anyone’s guess. Original article, September 18, 2023 (11:05 AM ET): One of the key smart home features of the Google Nest Hub Max is its ability to make video calls. In July of this year, we found out the smart display would no longer support Zoom calls starting at the end of this month. However, it looks like the lone remaining video call service might also be disabled soon.

Inexplicably, users on Reddit are reporting seeing notifications of the removal of Google Meet from the Nest Hub Max (via 9to5Google). Once Zoom leaves, Meet would be the only video chat service on the device. In other words, if Meet leaves the Nest Hub Max, it will no longer be able to make video calls at all.

Obviously, the Nest Hub Max is a years-old product, and the Google Pixel Tablet exists. It’s likely Google is trying to lower the costs of supporting the older hardware and invest more in supporting the new hardware. This would be fine if the Pixel Tablet were a full replacement for the Nest Hub Max, but we know that isn’t true.

If Google kills Google Nest Hub Max video calls, the camera on the front will only have three purposes: supporting Look to Talk (which allows you to initiate a prompt just by looking at the display instead of saying “Hey Google”), playing/pausing music through hand gestures, and acting as a Nest security camera. While these are useful features that make the Nest Hub Max a superior product to the smaller Nest Hub, there are probably a lot of users out there who specifically bought the Hub Max for video calling.

We have reached out to Google for an explanation of this. We will update you if and when the company gets back to us.

