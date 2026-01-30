Apps are going missing from Google's Nest Hub displays

Apps are going missing from Google’s Nest Hub smart displays. A Reddit post showing a relatively empty app drawer on a Nest Hub led us to check our own devices — and sure enough, my Nest Hub Max is also missing shortcuts to apps it once had, though I’m not sure when they disappeared.

User Head_Worldliness5101 posted on the Google Home subreddit yesterday, saying that the apps previously accessible from the app drawer on their second-generation Nest Hub smart display are now mostly gone, leaving only Sling, Stories, and YouTube TV. As they tell it, they’ve had their Nest Hub for about a week, and they had access to apps from the app drawer as recently as the day before their post.