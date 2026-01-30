Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Apps are going missing from Google's Nest Hub displays
1 hour ago
- Users on Reddit report that apps previously accessible on their Nest Hub displays have disappeared without explanation.
- Similar reports have been going around for years, but it seems that more users lost access to apps this week.
- We’re not sure what’s causing this. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.
Apps are going missing from Google’s Nest Hub smart displays. A Reddit post showing a relatively empty app drawer on a Nest Hub led us to check our own devices — and sure enough, my Nest Hub Max is also missing shortcuts to apps it once had, though I’m not sure when they disappeared.
User Head_Worldliness5101 posted on the Google Home subreddit yesterday, saying that the apps previously accessible from the app drawer on their second-generation Nest Hub smart display are now mostly gone, leaving only Sling, Stories, and YouTube TV. As they tell it, they’ve had their Nest Hub for about a week, and they had access to apps from the app drawer as recently as the day before their post.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Commenters on the post — as well as more than one of us here at Android Authority — have seen similar changes.
You can access the app drawer on Nest Hub devices by swiping up from the bottom of the home screen, then tapping See all. At one point, that list included options like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify, but users report on Reddit this week that these apps are recently missing. Some research shows that similar reports have been floating around for years.
As far as we can tell, there’s never been an official explanation for this behavior, let alone what seems like a new batch of users losing access in recent weeks. As of publication, Google hasn’t responded to Android Authority‘s request for comment.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.