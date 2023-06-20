Google Nest cameras and doorbells are down for many people

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell users are facing an outage, with devices appearing as offline in the Google Home app.

Users in Europe appear to be primarily affected.

Some users are able to view video recordings received through notifications.

Google’s Nest Cam has become fairly popular among smart home owners as it made smart security cameras accessible to the masses under a reputed brand. The Google Nest Doorbell had a similar story, as it is the first completely wireless doorbell solution from Google, making it accessible for people who want to dip into the smart home ecosystem. However, if you use either of these products, there’s a chance they aren’t working well for the past few hours, and you may be confused about why that is so.

We’ve spotted several reports on Reddit and Twitter from users who are complaining that their Google Nest Cam cameras and Google Nest Doorbells are showing a “Device offline” error. Users are unable to view the feeds within the Google Home app, although some users have been able to receive notifications that contain recorded videos. Most of these complaints appear to be from users in Europe and UK.

The live view does not appear to be working on the home.google.com either, and you cannot undertake any actions either such as turn cameras on and off, wake up inactive cameras, or view the status of your cameras. The devices simply appear offline, even though the internet connection is just fine.

Frustratingly, neither restarting nor factory resetting the devices appears to be fixing the issues. And to make matters worse, the Nest Status page does not show any signs of an outage, leaving users scratching their heads about what the issue is.

We could not locate the cause of the outage. We’ve contacted Google for a comment and will update the article when we hear back from them.

Comments