The 4.6-star Google Nest Cam Indoor is still only $69.99 after Prime Day

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

The Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) is Google’s latest indoor security camera, and it packs a strong set of features for keeping an eye on your home. It also happens to be on sale right now, which makes it a lot more tempting than usual.

This latest model uses a 2K sensor with HDR video, night vision, and a 152-degree field of view, so it can capture a wide look at a room while handling tricky lighting better. It works through the Google Home app with a Google Account, not the older Nest app or the home.nest.com site. You also get 24/7 live view, up to 6x digital zoom, and H.264/H.265 video encoding. Google is also highlighting strong image quality and Gemini-related smart home compatibility.

For storage, the camera includes about six hours of event video previews out of the box. If you want a longer history, Google Home Premium plans can extend event history to up to 30 or 60 days, while higher tiers can add limited continuous recording.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) for $69.99, down from its $99.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $30 discount, or 30% off RRP. Better yet, this is the best price we’ve seen since launch. Prime Day may be over, but this deal is still sitting at that record-low price.

The Nest Cam also has a 4.6-star review rating, which adds to its appeal if you want a current Google camera without paying full price.

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