Save 50% on the Google Nest Audio while you can

Are you looking for a great smart speaker? The Google Nest Audio is still our favorite one. Competitors haven’t been able to beat it, despite being from 2020. If you want one, it may be one of your last chances to get it, and it’s 50% off right now, reducing the cost to a mere $49.99. Get the Google Nest Audio for just $49.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, but you can also get it at the same price directly from Google. We are linking you to Best Buy because it is a retailer you may already shop at, and there are plenty of physical locations across the US.

The Google Nest Audio has been on sale for a few weeks now, which makes this one of the longest-standing 50% sales we have seen. It makes us suspect Google may be trying to make room in its warehouses for something new to come. The idea of a second-gen Nest Audio is exciting, but it means this speaker might soon disappear from the shelves, along with this amazing 50% discount. You’ll definitely have to pay full price for any new iteration!

The Google Nest Audio is still an amazing smart speaker. It’s actually our very favorite, and our sister site, Sound Guys, also lists it as the best smart speaker around today. The only one we think can beat it is the Amazon Echo Studio, and that one is $199.99!

We gave the Google Nest Audio a stellar review. For starters, its design is gorgeous, featuring a very discrete fabric look with round corners. Its minimalist aesthetic will blend into any environment seamlessly, which is nice considering it’s a device meant to be in view all the time.

We also found the sound quality outstanding, considering the speaker’s size, even by 2024 standards. I actually own both the Nest Audio and the Amazon Echo, its direct competitor. I always gravitate towards the Nest Audio, especially when using it to listen to music, using it as a TV speaker, and such.

Looks and audio aside, a huge part of this speaker’s lure is that it’s intelligent. The unit is powered by Google Assistant, of course. It can answer to any questions, solve math problems, set timers, guide you through recipes, control your smart home devices, play music, handle alarms, and much more. It also has Chromecast support, so you can beam music to it using any supported app and device. Oh, and if you happen to get multiple, you can link them for multi-room playback.

The Google Nest Audio is rarely on sale, so seeing this 50% discount for weeks at a time makes us believe these will be gone soon. Make sure to get yours while you can! At only $50, nothing beats it.

