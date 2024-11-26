Save 50% on the Google Nest Audio, our favorite smart speaker

Adam Molina / Android Authority

If you’re looking for the best smart speaker, the experts at our sister site, Sound Guys, have given that award to the Google Nest Audio. We definitely agree! This is the best smart speaker considering its price. Sadly, it’s rarely on sale, but this Black Friday it has been slashed by 50%. You can take a Nest Audio home for just $49.99. Buy the Google Nest Audio for only $49.99

This Black Friday offer is available from Best Buy. You can get the same discount from the Google Store, but we know Best Buy is a much more convenient option for most. The discount applies to the only two available colors left: Charcoal and Chalk.

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio Get cozy and nestle up with Google’s latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value. See price at Best Buy Save $50.00 Black Friday Deal!

Google doesn’t launch many smart speakers, but when it does, it makes sure they are good. The Google Nest Audio launched all the way back in 2020, yet it still stands strong as our top pick. It will beat most other speaker. The only one that may truly beat it is the Amazon Echo Studio, but that one is $199.99 and much larger.

The Google Nest Audio is quite the treat. We really like its design, which features a discrete and minimalist look, uniformly covered in fabric. Its design helps it blend into any environment, which is good considering it’s meant to sit permanently in plain view.

Nest Audio’s sound quality is outstanding considering its size, even by 2024 standards. Experts at Sound Guys, our sister site, have a full Google Nest Audio review here if you want to learn all the details. That said, I can tell you I have both a Nest Audio and an Amazon Echo. These are direct competitors, but I can personally tell you Google’s speaker sounds much better.

Of course, this is a smart speaker, so there is a plethora of other great features you’ll enjoy. It’s powered by Google Assistant, which is nice if you’re well-invested in Google’s ecosystem. You can ask it for random info, solve math problems, set alarms, start timers, trigger routines, listen to music, control your smart home devices, and much more. Being a Google product, it also comes with Chromecast support, so you can easily beam content to it. And if you get multiple units, you can link them for multi-room playback or stereo sound.

Again, the Google Nest Audio has been rarely discounted for years. We’ve almost come not to expect sales on this device. You might want to score this deal before it disappears, as we don’t know when you’ll get another chance.

