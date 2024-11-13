Google Nest Audio 50% off only until tomorrow, stock running out

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Best Buy launched the hottest smart home deals in recent weeks, slashing the price of our favorite smart speaker by 50%. Yes, we’re talking about the Google Nest Audio going for just $49.99. The offer is still available, but it won’t be for much longer. Since we know many of you loved this discount, we thought it would be a good idea to publish a PSA letting you know the deal ends tomorrow. More importantly, stock seems to be running out, as the Charcoal color no longer shows up as available to me! Buy the Google Nest Audio for $49.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals. While the discount applies to both the Charcoal and Chalk color versions, we’re starting to see the Charcoal model go out of stock in some areas, including my own.

If you need a refresher, let’s go over what the Google Nest Audio has in store for you. It is our very favorite smart speaker for a reason. And this is saying a lot, since the Google Nest Audio is from 2020. Despite its age, it still beats much newer smart speakers from other competitors, and its timeless design looks great. It’s simple, covered in fabric, as well as minimalist, so it will blend into any environment with ease.

We also really like its sound quality. I’ve personally lived with both the Nest Audio and the Amazon Echo for some years, and I always gravitate towards Google’s option if I want to listen to music or play audio while watching movies. You can get all our test results and specifics from our sister site, Sound Guys, in their Google Nest Audio review.

While aesthetics and audio quality are important, there are other speakers that will do much better in these departments. What makes the Google Nest Audio special is, of course, its smart capabilities. This is a smart speaker, after all. It’s powered by Google Assistant, so you’ll get the digital assistant’s full portfolio of capabilities. You can ask for random information, solve math problems, set alarms, start timers, schedule reminders, control your smart home devices, play music, and much more. Of course, it also supports Chromecast, so you can wirelessly beam content to it. Another really cool feature is you can link multiple speakers for multi-room playback or stereo sound.

One thing about the Google Nest Audio is that it rarely goes on sale. You should take advantage of this opportunity while you can. Not only is Best Buy letting us know the deal ends tomorrow, but the available stock seems to be running out. I can no longer get the Charcoal model!

