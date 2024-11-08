Deal: Google Nest Audio smart speaker is 50% off!

Adam Molina / Android Authority

We’ve been going nuts over Best Buy’s BOGO deal on the Google Nest Audio smart speaker. Now that the retailer is kicking off early Black Friday deals, you don’t even need to buy two units to save 50%! You can take the Google Nest Audio home for just $49.99, a hefty half-off discount on the $99.99 retail price. Buy the Google Nest Audio smart speaker for just $49.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, as well as the official Google Store. Of course, we’re focusing on the Best Buy deal because it’s a popular retailer with store locations across the country, making it a more convenient option. The discounted price is applied regardless of which color you pick, but all the fun Google-exclusive hues are out of stock. This means you can only pick between Chracoal and Chalk.

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio Get cozy and nestle up with Google’s latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value. See price at Best Buy Save $50.00 Early Black Friday!

The Google Nest Audio is our favorite smart speaker, which is surprising given its 2020 launch. It has withstood the test of time, and continues beating all newer smart speakers. This deal is especially exciting because, despite its age, the Google Nest Audio is almost never on sale.

There is plenty to love about Google Nest Audio. For starters, we like that its design is much more discrete and minimalist. The shape is simple, and its completely covered in fabric. The speaker will blend into any environment, which is nice because smart speakers usually sit in plain view.

The sound quality is actually pretty nice for a smart speaker of this size. You can learn all the specific in our Sound Guys Google Nest Audio review, but I also happen to own both the Nest Audio and the Amazon Echo, its direct competitor. I can easily say Google’s speaker sounds much nicer, and I always naturally gravitate towards it, especially when listening to music.

Looks and sound quality are important, but in this case, they are only half of the equation. This is a smart speaker, after all. The Google Nest Audio is obviously powered by Google Assistant, so you’ll get a bevy of intelligent features. You can do things like ask for information, solve mathematical problems, manage alarms, set timers, take advantage of routines, play music, control your smart home products, and much more. It also comes with Chromecast support, so you can send audio to it wirelessly. Additionally, it can be used as a regular Bluetooth speaker. Oh, and if you get multiple speakers, you can also link them for stereo sound or multi-room playback, which is a really fun feature for watching movies, listening to music, or throwing parties.

Again, keep in mind this is an amazing smart speaker that is rarely discounted. You might want to buy it before the deal disappears, as we don’t know when you’ll get another chance to score a Nest Audio on sale.

