Hot smart speaker deals: Google Nest Audio vs Amazon Echo

Are you looking for a great smart speaker? The true fight is between the Google Nest Audio and the Amazon Echo 4th Generation. These offer a great experience, and they are both at a super low price of $49.99 right now, saving you 50%. Which one should you get? Buy the Google Nest Audio for just $49.99 Buy the Amazon Echo 4th Generation for just $49.99

The Google Nest Audio offer is available from Best Buy in Chalk and Charcoal colors. You can also get it from the Google Store at the same price, but only in Chalk. The Amazon Echo 4th gen sale comes from Amazon, and the deal only applies to the Twilight Blue color version. The other hues are $54.99, which is arguably still a good deal.

There’s a bit of a sense of urgency attached to this deal. The Google Nest Audio has been on sale at this price for weeks now. Furthermore, this happens to be a device that rarely goes on sale. With rumors of a second-gen Nest Audio brewing, we believe this long-standing sale may be due to Google and partner retailers trying to get rid of stock. It may be gone soon.

While this may be a bit of an older speaker, launched in 2020, it is still an amazing smart speaker. In fact, our sister site, Sound Guys, has it listed as the best smart speaker around, even in 2024. Our co-workers also gave the Google Nest Audio a stellar review.

We loved its minimalist and discrete design. It will look great anywhere, but it’s also discrete enough that it won’t really stick out. The fabric exterior blends seamlessly into any environment.

The sound quality is also outstanding, at least for a speaker of this size and price. If you really care about audio quality, you’re better off getting the Google Nest Audio instead of the Amazon Echo 4th Generation. I own both and always gravitate to Google’s model for media.

Of course, one of the main differences between the two is the digital assistant powering each smart speaker. The Nest Audio is powered by Google Assistant, which will be a nice treat for those invested in the Google ecosystem. Many of you already know and love Google Assistant, and it also happens to have Chromecast support. Here’s our full Google Assistant vs Amazon Alexa comparison if you can’t make up your mind about which would best suit you.

Of course, there is more to a smart speaker than sound quality, and the Amazon Echo 4th Generation is also a great option, especially at just $49.99. This is the best option if you want to stick with Amazon devices. Of course, that is before stepping into the unreasonably priced $199.99 Echo Studio!

The Amazon Echo still sounds pretty good, and it has really nice bass for those of you who prefer a more thumping sound profile. At 5.7 x 5.7 x 5.2in, it is larger than most other Echo speakers, and its spherical shape is more of an eye-catcher, especially if you get the Twilight Blue one. It doesn’t look bad, but it is definitely less discrete, especially considering it has a much more noticeable ring light.

Again, this smart speaker is powered by Amazon Alexa. I happen to prefer Alexa when it comes to managing smart devices, setting alarms, and other tasks that are more productivity-focused. I also feel like it does a better job of being more conversational.

It does come with some extra features! This one supports motion detection, which I like to use to turn smart lights on when I walk into a room. You can also automate smart thermostats or fans using the temperature sensor. It even has a Zigbee hub built-in, and you can use it as an eero mesh Wi-Fi repeater.

Extra deal: The Amazon Echo Dot is only $22.99

Maybe both of the smart speakers listed above are too much for your needs. If you want a smart speaker for a bedroom, the kitchen, or any other smaller space, you’re better off saving your cash and getting an Amazon Echo Dot instead.

The design is pretty much just like the Amazon Echo’s, but it is smaller at 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in. The sound isn’t as good as any of the other speakers featured here, but it is still pretty decent. It also happens to include most of the features you’ll find on its bigger brother, including the motion detector, temperature sensor, and eero mesh Wi-Fi support. The only feature lacking is the Zigbee hub, really.

Please note that only the Charcoal color model is $22.99. The other color models have returned to their normal $49.99 pricing.

By the way, we wish we could recommend the Google Nest Mini as an alternative, but that one is pretty much impossible to find in new condition now. Are you getting either of these? Don’t wait too long. Remember, Google seems to be getting rid of its Nest Audio stock, so these may be gone soon. Additionally, we’re not sure how long it will be before the Echo price goes back to normal. These discounts come and go as they please.

