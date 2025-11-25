Your Chrome address bar on Android could soon become an image generator

Google

TL;DR Google has brought the Nano Banana image generator from desktop over to Chrome Canary on Android.

The feature allows users to generate images by tapping a new plus icon in the address bar and selecting “Create image.”

Images appear directly in the browser, offering quick download and sharing options.

In recent weeks, Google has been teasing the future of its web browser and stuffing new AI capabilities into the Canary build of Chrome. However, those experiments have been mostly tethered to the browser’s desktop version. That’s changing, as Google is now testing its experimental Nano Banana image generator in Chrome Canary on Android.

After first showing up on Chrome Canary for desktop last month, Nano Banana has now made the jump to Chrome Canary for Android, as spotted by Windows Report. On desktops, Nano Banana appeared as an AI chip beneath the text box in the middle of each new Chrome tab.

On Android, opening the address bar and tapping the plus icon displays menu options, including “Camera,” “Gallery,” “Files,” “AI Mode,” and “Create image.” When you choose Create image, a chip appears below the address bar. You can then enter a prompt, and the AI model will generate images accordingly.

The generated image shows up right in the browser, so there’s no need to leave Chrome. A notice below the image warns that AI-generated content might not be accurate. You can also download or share the image directly from the browser.

Back in early October, an APK teardown by Android Authority also revealed an experimental image-generation feature in Search’s AI Mode on the Google app for Android, hinting at deeper AI hooks long before the latest discovery.

Chrome will presumably polish this feature over the next few months, then quietly move it into Dev and Beta builds. And once it’s ready, expect Chrome to roll out the image generation tool as one of its banner AI features, alongside the next stage of Google’s increasingly Gemini-powered search experience.

