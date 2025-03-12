Google's Motion Cues feature keeps getting better ahead of its release (APK teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has been working on the Motion Cues feature to help users fight motion sickness (kinetosis).

In the latest Google Play Services release, Google has added customization options for the shape and color of the motion dots visible on the screen.

Motion Cues is not yet live on Android. However, iPhone users can already use the Vehicle Motion Cues feature that Apple introduced in iOS 18.

Google has been working on bringing the Motion Cues feature to Android phones for months now, potentially helping users fight motion sickness (kinetosis). We’ve spotted the feature in its early stages of development and even showed off a demo of it in action. While we wait for the feature to be released, Google has added some customization options, opening up the ability to tweak the feature when it goes live.

With Google Play Services v25.10.31 beta, Google is giving its unreleased Motion Cues feature some customization abilities. When the feature launches, users will be able to change the shape and color of the motion cues visible on the screen. Shape options include fisheye, diamond, and meteoroid, while color options available include primary, secondary, and tertiary. These color options are the three colors you see in the theme picker.

Users will also be able to use the randomization option to randomize the shape and color of the motion cues every time they turn it on.

This feature is not currently live within Play Services. We don’t know when it will be released to users or if it ever will, but given the state of completion, there’s a good chance it will be released soon. Google is behind the curve here, as Apple has already introduced Vehicle Motion Cues in iOS 18 for iPhone and iPad users.

