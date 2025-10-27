Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

MobileAndroid apps

Google's working on a Trash folder for Messages

Deleting a message today permanently deletes it right away, but that could change.
By

2 hours ago

google messages trash spongebob
Taylor Kerns / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Code in the latest Google Messages beta hints that the app may be getting a trash folder.
  • The folder could work similarly to Gmail’s, where trashed messages are held for 30 days before they’re automatically deleted.
  • We couldn’t activate any UI for this new feature; it may be in the early stages of development.

Google Messages might be getting a Trash folder for deleted messages. We’ve spotted code in the latest Messages beta build that makes multiple new references to “trashed conversations,” hinting that deleting messages could work differently in an upcoming update.

One new string in version messages.android_20251020_01_RC01.phone.openbeta_dynamic of Google Messages directly references a trash folder:

Code
<string name="trash_folder_activity_title">Trash</string>

There are also a couple of mentions of trashed conversations:

Code
CREATE TABLE trashed_conversations
Code
DROP INDEX IF EXISTS index_trashed_conversations_conversation_id

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Messages already lets you move texts to an archive, where they stay permanently until you manually delete them. As it stands now, deleting messages immediately and permanently removes them from your device. This in-progress trash folder for Messages might work like Trash in Gmail, where trashed messages are held for 30 days before they’re automatically deleted, giving you a sort of grace period to reference messages you’ve trashed before they’re actually gone for good.

There’s no telling when we should expect this new Trash folder to go live: We weren’t able to surface any of the UI for this new trash functionality, so it may still be early in development.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
Authority InsightsNews
Authority InsightsGoogleGoogle Messages
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.