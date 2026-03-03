First look: Google Messages' Trash feature adds a safety net for your chats

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Back in October, we spotted Google working on a Trash feature for Google Messages. This would allow users to move their conversations to a separate Trash section, where they will remain for a few days before being permanently deleted. While the functionality was obvious from the name, we didn’t have concrete details at the time. Now, with Google Messages v20260227 beta, we have our first look at the upcoming Trash feature for Google Messages.

In the latest Google Messages beta, the “Trash” feature replaces the existing “Delete” feature, which deletes your chats instantly with no recourse. Now, when users long-press a single or multiple chats and tap the Delete button, they will see a pop-up that informs them the chats will be moved to Trash and deleted after 30 days.

All trashed conversations will be stored in the Trash section of the account switcher. A banner at the top of the section will remind users about the 30-day holding period. There are also “Restore all” and “Delete all chats” buttons that will restore the chats or delete them permanently, respectively. Users can also restore or delete specific chats by long-pressing on them and tapping the respective button.

Other instances of the “Delete” option, such as inside conversations when tapping the three dot button, have also been changed to “Trash.” The “Delete” option in swipe action is also changed to “Trash.”

With this in place, Google Messages users can no longer delete a chat permanently right away. This is largely a good change, as it gives a grace period to undo accidental deletions, but some users might prefer the instant-delete setting to this two-step process.

Google is already rolling out the Trash option to some users on this new beta version. We’re expecting a wider rollout soon.

