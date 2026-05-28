Google Messages mostly walks back SIM switcher change everyone hated

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Messages beta introduces a quicker way to access the SIM switcher.

Tapping in the compose field will bring up a floating pop-up menu with the option to “Switch SIM.”

This new option acts as a shortcut that takes you to the SIM picker on the profile details page.

Using multiple SIM cards isn’t something that everyone does. However, it’s far from uncommon, which is why a lot of Google Messages app users were vexed when they could no longer easily swap SIMs by tapping on the SIM icon that previously appeared in the compose field. If you’re one of these frustrated users, you’ll be glad to know that Google is now backtracking on that change… kind of.

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When Google updated Messages’ UI to remove the SIM switcher icon from the text box, it made switching between SIM cards for texts far more tedious. To switch, you would have to navigate to a contact’s profile details page, tap on the SIM switch option, and choose which SIM card you wanted to use. After that, you had to manually navigate back to your conversation to send your message.

Before After

According to PiunikaWeb, the latest Google Messages beta introduces a quicker way to access the SIM switcher. If you tap on the compose box, a pop-up menu will appear above it. Sandwiched between “AI writing” and “Autofill,” you’ll now see the option “Switch SIM.”

Android Authority previously spotted this feature in limited testing in late 2025. But it appears that the button may have recently expanded to more users.

This new button acts as a shortcut to the SIM switcher. Tapping it will take you directly to the SIM picker on the profile details page. Once you select which SIM you want, a back press will return you to your conversation. While it’s not a simple toggle like before, this new solution does at least reduce the number of steps you have to follow to switch SIMs.

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