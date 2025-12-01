Google Messages is making SIM switching while texting a little less painful

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is testing a new long-press shortcut to quickly switch SIMs while composing messages.

The feature reduces the steps required to swap SIMs after Google previously removed the SIM selector from the compose bar and buried it inside the profile page.

The new method for switching SIMs is a helpful improvement, but still redirects to the profile section instead of switching SIMs instantly.

Being able to quickly and easily switch SIMs while texting is an important feature for Google Messages users who use two different lines on the same phone. However, earlier this year, Google made that simple action more frustrating by burying the SIM switcher deeper in the UI and adding unnecessary extra steps to the process. Now, it appears that Google Messages is taking steps to rectify that change.

Thanks to a tip and video from Google Messages user Zack L, we’ve learned that the latest Google Messages beta version (messages.android_20251121_00_RC01.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic) introduces a quicker gesture to access the SIM switcher option while composing a message.

Previously, Google removed the SIM selector from the message compose bar and moved it into the contact profile details page (see image below). The change meant that to switch SIMs during an ongoing conversation, you had to open the profile details page, tap the SIM switch option, select the desired SIM, and then navigate back to the conversation. That’s way too many steps for such a simple operation. Before this change was implemented, you could simply tap the SIM swap icon in the compose box to switch SIMs while texting.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority SIM Swap Setting in Profile/Conversation Section

In the new Google Messages beta, users can now long-press inside the message compose field to pull up a context menu with a “Switch SIM” button. Tapping it opens the SIM picker in the profile details page without the need to manually navigate there. You can then choose a SIM and return with a single back press. The video below shows how the process works.

While it’s definitely a more practical and quicker way of accessing the SIM switcher, it’s still not as seamless as it could be. The feature currently redirects you to the same profile-page SIM selector UI instead of performing the switch directly. Ideally, tapping Switch SIM in the context menu should instantly toggle between SIM 1 and SIM 2 without additional screens. We hope Google takes note and further improves access to the SIM switcher in Google Messages with future updates.

