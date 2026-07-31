Google Messages is in for a search overhaul

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is preparing an update that’ll refresh the app’s search function.

The new version will move the search bar to the bottom of the screen and introduce better visual previews.

It’s not clear when this update will reach users.

Google is working to make the search function in Messages a little more user-friendly. Poking around the latest beta version of the Messages app, we got a look at an unreleased search interface that makes finding content in your conversations easier.

We managed to enable the updated search interface in version messages.android_20260727_03_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic of the Google Messages app. There are a couple of key differences in the new layout. First of all: the search bar has moved from the top of the screen to the bottom, making it much easier to reach.

Here’s the current search screen (left) versus the new version we’ve found (right):

In addition to the new search bar placement, the chips near the top of the screen showing the different things you can search for have been replaced by large preview areas showing images, videos, and links you’ve sent or received in Messages.

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The search results screen is also getting a nice refresh. In the existing version (below, left), searches return a list of compact results with the term you’re searching highlighted in each. In the in-progress update we’ve seen (right), chats and messages in search results are separated, with large previews for messages containing your search term.

As is typically the case with in-progress app updates, we don’t know exactly how far along development is on this search overhaul, and there’s no indication of when it’ll be accessible to users. We’ll be on the lookout for these changes to start rolling out publicly.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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