Google steps up its warnings about the end of this Messages feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages has been getting ready to remove the ability to initiate a web session by scanning a QR code.

Google now has a statement up claiming that QR code logins are no longer available for Messages users in the US.

Despite this, we’re still seeing the QR option both in the app and on the Messages web portal.

Android users have their pick from a lot of great keyboard options, but let’s face it: Some of us are just never going to feel as comfortable with touch input as we are a nice, full-sized physical keyboard. That’s one of the many reasons we love the ability to respond to texts from the comfort of our PCs by taking advantage of the web interface for Google Messages. Earlier this year, though, we started seeing Google get ready to start sunsetting an easy pairing option for Messages on the web. Now it looks like the other shoe is starting to drop — if it hasn’t already.

Google’s support documentation for Messages has recently been updated to deliver a very clear statement about QR code pairing for Messages on the web: Important: This feature is no longer available in the US. We’re not sure exactly when that change was made, and can only confirm it was sometime between the Wayback Machine’s May 9 capture and yesterday.

We first learned that Messages was warning users that this option would be going away all the way back in March, and later saw the option disappearing from beta builds of the Messages app in May.

While this new statement reads as quite unambiguous about the feature’s fate, it may be a bit premature. At least, looking at version messages.android_20260714_00_RC00.phone_dynamic of Google Messages for Android in the US, we’re still seeing the option for QR code pairing as of this afternoon:

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

And similarly, when pulling up Messages on the web, we still see the option present there for QR code pairing:

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

That’s a wee bit confusing, granted, but it’s finally starting to look like Google’s really ready to flip the off switch on this feature for good. Even after this option goes away, you can still keep on using Messages on the web, and even keep setting it up on new machines — you’ll just have to log in to your Google account the old-fashioned way. Intolerable, we know.

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