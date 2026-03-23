Google's killing QR code sign-ins for Messages on the web

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Messages web app won’t allow users to pair using QR codes for much longer, according to a new warning.

Users will instead have to sign in using their Google account credentials.

We don’t know when exactly this is happening, but Google says “soon.”

The Google Messages web app is losing a convenient login option. Users have been seeing a warning in the app, telling them that starting soon, you’ll no longer be able to scan a QR code from your smartphone to access your texts on the web.

User Peacefullyinsane94 posted a photo of the warning dialog on the Google Messages subreddit today, and sure enough, I’m seeing the same message on the Messages web app this afternoon. The warning says that “QR code pairing is going away soon,” recommending that users sign into the web app with their Google account ahead before that happens.

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The QR code method for logging into Google Messages on the web lets users scan a code using the phone they’re signed into the Google Messages Android app on to instantly access Messages on a secondary device. Starting soon, you’ll instead have to log into the web app using your Google account credentials.

After signing in through the web app, you’ll be prompted to open the Messages app on your phone. From there, a rudimentary security check: you’ll have to choose on your phone which of three emoji the web app is showing to complete the pairing.

You’re able to revoke the web app’s access from your Messages content on mobile by tapping your profile picture, then Device pairing, then tapping the X icon next to the pairing you want to end.

You’re able to sign in this way now, if you want, and Google’s warning points out that doing so could help you avoid an interruption in service once QR code pairing is phased out. It’s not clear when exactly that’ll happen, but we know it’ll be “soon.”

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