Google Messages could give profile pages a dash of Material 3 Expressive personality (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR In addition to other areas of the Google Messages app, Google is testing Material 3 Expressive design changes for the profile section.

The profile section will soon feature updated buttons that change shape and include tap animations.

Android 16 is here, but most of its Material 3 Expressive changes will be coming with the Android 16 QPR1 release later in the year. However, that doesn’t stop apps from updating themselves with Material 3 Expressive elements to prepare for the impending design language change. Google has been slowly rolling out the Material 3 Expressive redesign for Google Messages to users in the beta channel, and we’ve now spotted one more area that will soon get a touch of Material 3 Expressive.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Messages v20250701 beta includes code that enables Material 3 Expressive elements to the profile buttons. We managed to activate them to give you an early look:

Current Profile page Current Profile page Upcoming Profile page Upcoming Profile page

The noticeable change here is that the profile buttons have a different shape. But that is not all, as these Expressive-style buttons also react when you tap on them. You can check out the animation in the video below:

Tapping on the buttons on the profile page will highlight and expand them, and lifting your finger brings them back to their original shape.

This change isn’t currently live for users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.