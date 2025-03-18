Google Messages could soon sport an Android 16-inspired look (APK teardown)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The redesign brings a cleaner look to Google Messages and aligns it well with the recently leaked redesign of the Settings app in Android 16.

Google Messages is the primary texting app on most Android flagships these days, so we appreciate the regular updates and feature additions that Google has in mind for the app. Google has been refreshing various parts of the Messages experience, aligning it with a more modern aesthetic. Soon, Google could refresh the Preferences menu within Google Messages and bring it in line with what you see elsewhere in Android 16.

We managed to activate a redesigned Preferences screen in Google Messages v20250316 beta. The redesign appears inspired by the recent Android 16 redesign of the Settings app, complete with Material 3 switches. Here are the screenshots of the redesigned preferences:

Here are some screenshots of the redesign in dark mode:

For reference, this is what the preferences menu in Google Messages looks like currently:

The newer UI looks fresh and much cleaner, as the dividing lines in the current UI look like a remnant of the ICS era of Android, so I am glad Google is reassessing it.

This new UI has not yet been finalized and can be considered a work in progress that Google may or may not launch eventually. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about it.

