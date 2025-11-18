Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Texting in bed? Google could soon fix this annoying Messages bug
2 hours ago
- Google is addressing the long-standing issue with its Messages app, which auto-rotates the built-in gallery UI even when system settings have auto-rotation disabled.
- The upcoming fix enables Messages’ built-in image and video picker to respect device rotation preferences.
- Additional improvements include rounded corners on various parts of the interface and a more refined landscape mode when needed.
Google is continually working to add new features to Google Messages, its primary messaging experience on Android flagships. We’ve spotted the company working on a new Trash folder, and even a new context menu with centralized buttons. Google is also focusing on fixing bugs and improving the Messages experience, as we’ve now spotted clues that it could be fixing the long-standing auto-rotate bug in Messages’ gallery UI.
Google Messages has a built-in gallery that can be accessed by tapping the gallery icon, located beside the emoji icon. Here, you can take a quick photo or record a video to send to users, and even select from existing images and videos to send.
The issue with this gallery UI is that it does not respect your system’s auto-rotate settings. If you tilt your phone slightly, the app hides the images at the bottom and instructs you to rotate your device to access the gallery, even when auto-rotation is disabled on your phone.
Here’s a demo of the auto-rotate bug:
As you can imagine, this can become annoying in certain situations, such as when you are lying in bed.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Google Messages v20251114 beta now includes code to resolve the annoying issue with the UI of the built-in gallery. We successfully activated the change ahead of its rollout, and so now, Google Messages will respect your device’s auto-rotate settings and will not auto-rotate if you tilt your phone.
Google has also tweaked the UI with rounded corners at various places, so it looks a bit better.
There’s also a better landscape UI now, which shows up only when auto-rotate is enabled.
The bug fix and refined UI are not currently rolling out, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the annoyance to be resolved. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.