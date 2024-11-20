Google Messages is getting backup and restore feature, and here's how it works

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google already allows you to back up your text messages via Google One, but you can’t actually back up this data via Google Messages itself. Thankfully, it turns out Google is working on a backup and restore solution for the app, and we’re able to show you how it works.

9to5Google dug into the latest beta version of the Google Messages app (version 20241118_02_RC00) and discovered numerous references to a backup and restore option in the app. Fortunately, we were able to activate the feature to get a better look. Check out our screenshots below.

The images reveal that Google Messages could prompt you to activate backup functionality, but the option should also be accessible via the app’s settings menu under “backup & sync.”

In any event, the screenshots reveal plenty of details about how Google Messages backup and restore should work. The company confirms that “conversations, media, and more” can be backed up and restored. The company also uses end-to-end encryption for your backup, although this understandably requires your device to have screen lock enabled. Google adds that your conversations will be automatically restored after signing in to Messages, so you don’t need to manually restore your chats in theory. Google could also let you “delete and start” a new backup or use Messages without backup functionality if your backup can’t be restored to your device.

Furthermore, the third image above reveals a toggle to only sync photos and videos via Wi-Fi. That’s a handy addition in line with other messaging apps, allowing you to sync your text history over mobile data while preserving your mobile data cap.

There’s no word on a release date for this feature, but this would be a very convenient addition to Messages. It also comes after we discovered several more features coming to Google Messages, including the ability to choose photo quality before sending, sensitive content warnings for NSFW images, and a new way to check timestamps.

