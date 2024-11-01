Here's how Google Messages will protect your and your friends' nudes (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced a Sensitive Content Warnings feature last month to give users more control over seeing and sending images that may contain nudity.

A new APK teardown has provided a glimpse at how this feature will work.

It appears senders and receivers will get multiple types of warnings about the questionable content.

As we reported back in late October, Google Messages is set to receive several new features. These features aim to make your messaging experience safer. One of the tools that was announced is Sensitive Content Warnings. We learned a little bit about the feature last month, but our latest APK teardown provides a clearer picture of what to expect.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

As Google explained previously, Sensitive Content Warnings give the user more control over seeing and sending images that may contain nudity. It will automatically blur images that may contain nudity so you aren’t blindsided by a potentially unexpected and unwanted nude photo. You’ll have the option to view or ignore the image, but not before running into “speed bumps” that contain “help-finding resources and options.” We also know that the feature runs on device, doesn’t break end-to-end encryption in RCS chats, and will be an optional opt-out feature through Android Settings for users who are under 18.

In the latest Google Messages beta (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic), a bevy of new lines of code have been added and shed some light on the feature. You can view the code we found below.

Code Copy Text <string name="spatula_screen_forwarding_headline">Take care when sharing images that may contain nudity</string> <string name="spatula_screen_forwarding_infolist_text1">The person in this photo may not have agreed to share it with others</string> <string name="spatula_screen_forwarding_infolist_text2">Once you share this, others can save or share it without you knowing</string> <string name="spatula_screen_forwarding_infolist_text3">If you feel pressured, consider talking to or %1$s someone you trust</string> <string name="spatula_screen_forwarding_intro">Keep in mind</string> <string name="spatula_screen_forwarding_subtitle">You're seeing this because sensitive content warnings are on. Learn more in %1$s</string> <string name="spatula_screen_help_content_blocking">Block this number</string> <string name="spatula_screen_help_content_sharing">Learn about image sharing and safety</string> <string name="spatula_screen_intro">Things to know</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_bottomsheet_back_button_text">No, don't view</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_bottomsheet_body">No one will be notified of your decision, but make sure you feel safe before you continue</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_bottomsheet_continue_button_text">Yes, view</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_bottomsheet_title">View image anyway?</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_headline">Take a moment to decide if you want to see this</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_infolist_text2">You can ignore or delete the image if you don't want to see it</string> <string name="spatula_screen_receiving_subtitle">Your device blurred this image because sensitive content warnings are on. Learn more in %1$s</string> <string name="spatula_screen_sending_bottomsheet_back_button_text">No, don't send</string> <string name="spatula_screen_sending_bottomsheet_continue_button_text">Yes, send</string> <string name="spatula_screen_sending_bottomsheet_title">Send image anyway?</string> <string name="spatula_screen_sending_headline">Stay safe when sending sensitive images</string> <string name="spatula_screen_sending_infolist_text1">Once you send this, you can't control who else sees it. Others can save or share it without you knowing</string> <string name="spatula_screen_sending_infolist_text2">You can block the person you're texting if you want to stop chatting with them</string> <string name="spatula_trust_flow_message_content">Hey, do you have time to chat about something important?</string> <string name="spatula_warning">Image may contain nudity</string>

Judging by the code, it looks like not only receivers but also senders of sensitive content will see warnings. Those warnings also include reminders and advice such as “The person in this photo may not have agreed to share it with others” and “You’re seeing this because sensitive content warnings are on.” Senders and receivers will be able to choose whether they want to see/send the image or not. Additionally, you can also choose to block the number or ignore/delete the image.

This feature is expected to roll out in the coming months. It will be available to devices running Android 9 or newer, including Android Go devices.

