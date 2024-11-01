Google Messages should make it less tedious to investigate timestamps (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is changing how you view timestamps of messages.

Users will soon be able to swipe from the right side of the screen to reveal timestamps.

Swiping will show timestamps for every message so you don’t have to do it individually.

There are a lot of changes that could be coming to Google Messages soon. Just today, we reported on changes to read receipts and a new option for picking photo resolution before sending. Now we’re about to reveal a change that could be made to timestamps.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

If you’re using Google Messages and you want to know when a message was sent, all you have to do is tap on the message and the timestamp will appear below. It’s pretty quick and simple, unless you want the timestamps for multiple messages. In that case, you’ll have to tap on every single message you want the timestamp for, which can be tedious.

While investigating the Google Messages app (version messages.android_20241029_00_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic), we found that Google is working on what could be a better solution. Instead of having to tap a message to show a timestamp, Messages may soon tie the action to a swipe gesture.

As you can watch in the video above, swiping from the right side of the screen reveals the timestamp. And it’s not just one timestamp that shows up, the timestamps for every message on the screen appear.

As with any APK teardown, there’s no guarantee this feature will roll out to the stable channel. But if it does, some users will probably find this to be pretty handy.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments