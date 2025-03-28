Your Google Meet call is going to look very different soon

TL;DR A few changes are coming to Google Meet.

The app is introducing Dynamic layouts, Dynamic tiles, and Face match.

These features will roll out starting on March 31.

Some big changes are coming to Google Meet soon. The update will introduce a few new features that aim to modernize the experience of video calls.

Google has announced the rollout of three new features that will redesign the look and feel of a video meeting. These new features include Dynamic layouts, Dynamic tiles, and Face match.

Google previously teased Dynamic layouts in 2023, describing it as a feature that leverages AI to keep people front and center. Currently, when you hop onto a video call, the Meet app will simply create a landscape video window. When Dynamic layouts launches, it will crop out excess background video to create a “Portrait tile.” As the company explains, Meet will use tile placement logic to create “efficient layouts that minimize unused space.”

If someone on the call has their camera turned off, the feature will use color-sampled tile theming. The pin limit is also increasing from three to six. The company adds that you’ll be able to switch from Auto (dynamic) to Tiled (legacy) in the layout options selection menu. You’ll also have the option to prevent your video from being cropped by selecting “Show my full video to others” from the three-dot overflow menu of your self-view tile.

Speaking of Dynamic tiles, Meet will be able to create individual tiles for up to three people who are in the same room. When this is active, AI will detect who’s talking and will highlight the tile of the person who is speaking.

The last feature the blog mentions is Face match, which works with Companion mode. Face match will associate your name with your face when Dynamic tile is active.

These changes are expected to start rolling out on March 31 for Workspace customers and personal Google accounts. However, you’ll need a Google Meet hardware device and associated license for Dynamic tile and Face match.

