Google is putting Meet in your Android Auto dashboard just days after CarPlay

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Meet is rolling out to Android Auto with an audio-only experience designed for safe use while driving.

The feature lets you join scheduled meetings and call contacts, but skips video and most interactive tools.

After rolling out support for Google Meet on Apple CarPlay earlier this month, Google has now finally started rolling out the app to Android Auto. A member of our team received a pop-up confirming the feature’s rollout, and Google has also updated its support page with details on how Meet works on Android Auto.

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Google notes that Meet on Android Auto is designed with a safety-first approach. It strips away the video calling and interactive features, offering a simple audio-only experience meant for use while driving. In other words, you can join your Google Meet calls, but you won’t be seeing anyone, presenting slides, or raising your hand mid-journey.

So what can you do with Google Meet on Android Auto? For starters, you’ll be able to join scheduled meetings from a dedicated “Scheduled” tab that surfaces upcoming events. You can also quickly call recent contacts or groups via a “History” tab.

It’s important to note that Google Meet calls on Android Auto will start instantly. There’s no pre-call screen like the one you’re used to seeing on your PC or mobile.

Otherwise, Audio calls should be seamlessly handed off between your phone and your car, depending on whether Android Auto is connected. The interface will also only show basic controls like mute/unmute and hang up.

If you need the full Meet experience, Google explicitly urges users to park and switch back to their phone.

Unfortunately, Work profile accounts aren’t supported in Meet on Android Auto yet. Google notes that active calls will still appear on your display, but upcoming meetings and call history will not show.

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