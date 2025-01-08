Google and MediaTek reveal new chip, but it's not for a future Pixel

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and MediaTek have announced the Filogic MT7903 connectivity chipset.

The two companies said this chip is made for the Google Home ecosystem and supports Matter and Thread.

The chip will be available for sampling in the first half of 2025.

Google recently added the Google Home panel to smart TVs and Google TV devices, allowing you to quickly control your smart home gadgets. Now, the company has announced a new connectivity chipset in partnership with chip stalwart MediaTek.

Google and MediaTek just announced the Filogic MT7903 connectivity chipset. The companies said this chip is made for the Google Home ecosystem, and that’s in large part due to its support for the all-important Thread and Matter standards.

“This chipset will facilitate widespread adoption of Thread and enable developers to provide more robust and responsive smart home experiences for users,” the two companies explained.

What else to know about the new Google and MediaTek chip? The new connectivity chip also supports other wireless standards like Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. Furthermore, MediaTek says the chip supports a feature called Thread border router offload, which allows the main SoC to go to sleep while staying connected to other smart home devices. This should reduce power consumption, making for a more efficient smart home experience.

The Filogic MT7903 will be available for sampling in the first half of the year. That means you shouldn’t expect any products with this chip in the near future.

We’ve asked MediaTek and Google whether this chipset is only aimed at TVs and smart home hubs or if it’ll appear in a broad range of smart products. We’ll update the article as soon as the companies respond.

The news also comes after we exclusively reported that Google was testing a MediaTek modem in Pixel 10 series prototypes. So the Filogic MT7903 might not be the last time the two companies team up for connectivity.

