Survey reveals you haven't given this crazy new Gemini feature a chance

Google introduced a Dynamic View feature as part of the Gemini 3 update last month, and it effectively creates a mini-app or website based on your general prompts. Think of it as a visually engaging alternative to purely text-based chatbot answers.

Colleague Mitja Rutnik felt that Gemini’s Dynamic View was great for the most part, but thought there were some missed opportunities. Have readers actually tried the feature in the first place? We posted a poll to see how many people actually tried Dynamic View, and here’s what you told us.

Have you tried Gemini’s new Dynamic View feature yet? Just over 1,900 votes were cast in this poll, and 88% of respondents said they haven’t actually tried Dynamic View. In other words, almost nine out of 10 surveyed readers haven’t tried out this new Gemini feature. Meanwhile, just 12% of polled users said they’ve actually tried Dynamic View.

Reader Chibuike Clement discovered the existence of the feature via our article and was really impressed: Oh my God, I just discovered this feature from this article and it’s it is such a game changer. I can’t believe I didn’t discover this until now. Thank you so much! This will make learning anything very, very easy. This perspective suggests that Google needs to do a better job of showcasing Dynamic View, as this might be a standout feature that people actually want to use.

On the other hand, reader Budd didn’t care for this new Gemini capability: Dynamic View sucks, its just a glorified webpage. Visual layout is way better. For the uninitiated, Dynamic View is akin to a mini-app or website (complete with user-selectable buttons that load new sections), while Visual Layout offers a magazine-like view.

In any case, it’s clear that relatively few surveyed readers have tried this new Gemini feature. Is this because Google hasn’t done a good job of highlighting Dynamic View or because people simply haven’t had time to try out all these new features? That remains to be seen.

