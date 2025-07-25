Google Maps crashes keeping you from planning a route home? You're far from alone

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is crashing for some users when attempting to get transit directions.

Other transportation methods do not appear to be affected.

Not everyone on the same version of the app is experiencing the problem, though, and we’ve reached out to Google for more information.

Modern navigation software is superior to paper maps for more reasons than we can count, and one great example is how well they can integrate with mass transit systems. Instead of driving, biking, or walking everywhere, apps like Google Maps make it a snap to plan trips that also incorporate segments where we’re riding a bus or boarding a train — even with awareness of departure timetables. That’s great when it’s working. Right now, though, it isn’t.

Earlier today, reports started circulating over on Reddit’s Google Maps sub about a problem with transit instructions, summarized in a post by user XenonOxide. About a dozen Pixel users chime in to respond with reports of their own, and everyone who’s getting this seems to be having the same problem.

For affected users, you’re able to search for destinations and generate most types of navigation instructions just fine, but the moment you tap on public transit, Maps crashes.

Android Police was able to recreate this effect, and confirms what users experienced while testing on version 25.30.00.785163646 of the Maps app. We attempted to also verify on our own phones, but even after updating Maps 25.29.00.782600971 to this newer release, we’re still able to access navigation instructions without causing a crash.

Why this is affecting some users and not others, we can’t yet say, but reports in the Reddit thread show that crashes still appear to be taking place within the past hour, making it look like Google has yet to resolve the underlying issue. In fact, we don’t see a mention of any problem at all on the company’s Maps status page, so it may not even be widespread enough to be on the radar.

We’ve reached out to Google to both try to find out if the company is aware of these crashes, and to see if there are any steps users experiencing them can take in order to get Maps working again.