Google Maps finally adds speed monitoring features to iOS and CarPlay

TL;DR Google Maps is adding a live speedometer and speed limit display to its iOS and CarPlay apps.

These features allow users to monitor their speed and stay within legal limits while navigating.

Android users have had access to these tools for several years.

Google Maps has long offered the convenience of displaying speed limits and a live speedometer on Android phones and Android Auto. Now, Google is expanding these features to iOS devices and CarPlay, bringing the same level of functionality to Apple users. (via TechCrunch)

Google confirmed that the speed monitoring features are rolling out globally, so they should show up for everyone soon. For those using an iPhone who have yet to see these features, open the Google Maps app, tap on your profile picture, navigate to Settings, then to Navigation, and finally select Driving options. This will lead you to the speedometer/speed limit toggles.

Once these settings are enabled, the speedometer is displayed as a floating icon in the bottom-left corner of the navigation screen while driving. It provides real-time speed data and changes color if your speed exceeds the local limit, making it easier for drivers to monitor their speed without diverting their attention from the road.

Google emphasizes that the in-app speedometer is intended for informational purposes only, acknowledging that external factors may cause minor discrepancies between the app’s reading and the vehicle’s actual speed. Therefore, drivers should always rely on their vehicle’s speedometer for precise speed confirmation.

A neat trick that I learned about just now while working on this story is the ability to toggle the speedometer on/off on the fly. As the official Google Support page mentions, “If the Speed Limits feature is available in your location, you can turn the speedometer on or off by tapping Speed Limit icon during navigation.”

