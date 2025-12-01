Google Maps is great, but I wish its route options were smarter

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

It’s safe to say that Google Maps is among the most comprehensive navigation apps available on consumer platforms. This is why you’ll often see Apple CarPlay users opt for Google’s app instead of the native option. While it might be held in high regard, I’ve long believed it could and should be even better.

I’m not demanding a complete overhaul; the foundation of Maps is solid. Instead, a few small but meaningful additions could make it more user-friendly and versatile in more situations.

One great such example is the route options feature. Many loyal Google Maps users, especially those using the app through Android Auto, rely on it daily to customize Google’s routing suggestions that best suit their .

Currently, Google offers only a few of these options to avoid tolls, highways, and ferries, or to select the most fuel-efficient route. It’s very useful for some, but it has untapped potential that would broaden its appeal to many more.

Like many other features in Google Maps, route options are underdeveloped.

Fortunately, like many of Google Maps’ annoyances, the solution is simple: Google should give road users more options and, therefore, more control over their travel plans.

The fastest route isn’t always the best route

If you can’t quite envision why I feel more route options would be a good thing, consider the possible examples below: Avoid unpaved roads: There are plenty of gravel roads in my region, and many are marked on Google Maps as main routes. This gives the impression that they are paved, until I switch to OsmAnd and find that they’re corrugated, rutted, and covered with loose gravel. Checking this route option would allow drivers to avoid these unpaved routes and prevent damage to their sedans and family vehicles.

There are plenty of gravel roads in my region, and many are marked on Google Maps as main routes. This gives the impression that they are paved, until I switch to OsmAnd and find that they’re corrugated, rutted, and covered with loose gravel. Checking this route option would allow drivers to avoid these unpaved routes and prevent damage to their sedans and family vehicles. Avoid high-crime/dangerous roads: As my colleague Megan Ellis wrote several weeks ago, one of her most requested Google Maps features would be crime information, allowing users to view and avoid hotspots more easily. This is a brilliant idea that could work well as a routing option. It could also factor in the time of day, congestion along specific routes, and user reports of law enforcement. Similarly, some roads are more prone to accidents than others. An option to avoid these would be a valuable safety tool.

As my colleague Megan Ellis wrote several weeks ago, one of her most requested Google Maps features would be crime information, allowing users to view and avoid hotspots more easily. This is a brilliant idea that could work well as a routing option. It could also factor in the time of day, congestion along specific routes, and user reports of law enforcement. Similarly, some roads are more prone to accidents than others. An option to avoid these would be a valuable safety tool. Avoid standstill traffic/prioritize the calmest route: Forcing Google Maps to reroute around heavily congested areas (roads with traffic marked in red or dark red) that have been congested for a certain amount of time would be incredibly useful in a city like Cape Town. This option would give Maps the freedom to redirect onto a less trafficked road more proactively. It may not be the fastest route, but it may be the least stressful option.

Forcing Google Maps to reroute around heavily congested areas (roads with traffic marked in red or dark red) that have been congested for a certain amount of time would be incredibly useful in a city like Cape Town. This option would give Maps the freedom to redirect onto a less trafficked road more proactively. It may not be the fastest route, but it may be the least stressful option. Avoid difficult intersections/prioritize right-hand/left-hand turns: No one likes making a dangerous turn in an intersection with oncoming traffic, poor sightlines, and short light timings. In these instances, especially in unfamiliar cities, I’d love an option to avoid these situations altogether, borrowing this feature from its sister app, Waze. Additionally, as I drive on the left-hand side of the road, pushing Google Maps to favor left-hand turns as much as possible would save me plenty of time and stress.

No one likes making a dangerous turn in an intersection with oncoming traffic, poor sightlines, and short light timings. In these instances, especially in unfamiliar cities, I’d love an option to avoid these situations altogether, borrowing this feature from its sister app, Waze. Additionally, as I drive on the left-hand side of the road, pushing Google Maps to favor left-hand turns as much as possible would save me plenty of time and stress. Avoid side/back roads or prioritize trunk routes: I regularly use side roads in my area to avoid traffic along trunk routes. I’m familiar with them and feel safe doing so. However, I don’t appreciate it when Maps automatically does this in areas I’m not familiar with. As a result, I’d like an option to altogether avoid back roads in every possible circumstance, forcing Maps to route me through highways and primary routes as much as possible, even if a faster route exists. This is just a surface-level sample of the route options that Google Maps could introduce to improve my journeys. I haven’t even considered other travel predicaments, such as specific options for motorbike users, those who drive in cities with trams and other public transportation, drivers towing caravans or trailers, and weather-related options for those who traverse snow and ice.

Imagine if you could direct Google to choose the safest route rather than the fastest one when the roads are wet, or to avoid road-based public transport systems as much as possible. These would be relatively simple options in a menu, but ones that bring huge comfort to drivers and passengers.

It’s one thing to outline an enhanced vision of the feature, and quite another to implement it sensibly and cohesively. There is a question of how to name and frame each option, the overlapping attributes between them, and how the expansion would be implemented without cluttering the interface.

This would be the perfect role for Gemini in Google Maps, but I just can't trust the voice assistant to be reliable.

Arguably, this would be the perfect role for Gemini in Google Maps. It would likely be much easier to ask my car to “Direct me to x, and prioritize paved roads” than find this option in a menu stack, especially while driving. However, based on my experience with the Gemini app itself, I don’t trust Google’s voice assistants to understand my intentions reliably.

This is why, when I’m faced with a physical option versus voice control, I will always stop and opt for the former. I can trust that I’ve checked a box, but I cannot always trust that a voice assistant will understand me in time-critical situations. I use Google Maps daily, so it must be doing something right, right? Well, yes!

As mentioned, it’s a comprehensive navigation tool that helps millions of other users, and me, get from A to B when needed. However, I always believe that software — especially safety-critical software, such as a navigation app used while driving — should give users more customization and control. I don’t always pass through toll plazas, and I’ve never been on a ferry, but I do regularly avoid unpaved roads and prefer avoiding dangerous areas.

Look, I will applaud Google for consistently bringing improvements to Maps over the past few months. This week, the new Power Saving Mode was rolled out to Pixel 10 users. It’s a super feature that’ll save the battery of heavy users. However, this change affects only a small portion of its user base; functional changes to its routing options could benefit considerably more.

