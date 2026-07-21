Exclusive: Google Maps is laying the groundwork for its smartest update yet

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is getting ready to integrate Gemini’s Personal Intelligence feature.

The feature could let Maps surface reservations, flights, and other relevant information by connecting with Gmail, Google Photos, and other Google services you’ve linked.

We also spotted new “Connected Content Apps” and “Personalization” settings in Maps, although they’re currently non-functional.

Personal Intelligence in Gemini is designed to make the AI assistant more helpful by connecting information from apps like Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and other Google services. Instead of treating each app as a separate silo, the feature lets Gemini pull together the most relevant information across your connected accounts to deliver more personalized responses. Now, it looks like Google is getting ready to bring some of this magic to Google Maps.

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While digging through the latest Google Maps beta (version 26.30.00.950492155), we uncovered several code strings that reference Personal Intelligence and explain how the feature will work within the app.

Code Copy Text Supercharge Maps with Personal Intelligence

Code Copy Text Personal Intelligence now supercharges your Maps experience

While the above strings suggest Maps will soon be able to tap into your connected Google apps with Personal Intelligence, we also found other code references about what the feature will actually let you do.

Code Copy Text Get info about your reservations, flights, and more by connecting Maps and other Search services to your Google content apps, like Google Workspace and Google Photos. You’re in control and can change this anytime. Maps can now show your reservations, flights, and other relevant info from content apps you’ve already connected

Based on what we’ve found, it’s clear that Personal Intelligence would allow Maps to pull relevant information from connected Google apps, such as Gmail, Google Photos, and other supported services, to provide a more personalized experience.

According to Google’s support documentation, Personal Intelligence only works across the following apps and services right now. Google Maps appears poised to join this list. Contacts

Google Photos

Google Workspace (Gmail, Drive, Calendar)

Search Services (including saved data from Search, Maps, and Shopping)

YouTube While Google hasn’t explicitly revealed how this integration will work, the most logical destination appears to be Ask Maps, the Gemini-powered feature that helps users discover places and answer questions about destinations.

If that’s the case, Personal Intelligence could make Ask Maps way more useful. Instead of simply answering general travel questions as it does right now, Ask Maps could become a handy tool that references your upcoming flights, hotel bookings, restaurant reservations, saved places, and even relevant memories from Google Photos to deliver responses tailored specifically to your plans.

Beyond the strings, we also manually enabled two new sections in the Google Maps account switcher: “Connected Content apps” and “Personalization.”

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Unfortunately, neither of these new options is functional at the moment. Both pages simply display an infinite loading animation, suggesting Google is still developing the features behind the scenes.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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