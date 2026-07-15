Google Maps' 'Ask Maps' feature could soon help you plan your trips

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on integrating “Ask Maps” suggestions more deeply into Google Maps.

While you’re checking directions for driving, biking, or walking to a place, the app will display Ask Maps suggestions.

You will also be able to chat with Ask Maps to get help while planning your trip.

Google has been introducing plenty of new features in Google Maps in recent months. The company started rolling out the “Ask Maps” feature back in March, and it’s a useful way to find new places to try and get personalized recommendations using Gemini and Maps’ wide knowledge base. However, it seems Google is now working to make the Ask Maps feature more useful across more places.

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While digging through the latest version of Google Maps (v26.29.01.946673643), we found that Google is working to integrate the Ask Maps feature more deeply into the Maps app. With some tinkering, we managed to get a look at how this would work.

Currently, the Ask Maps feature appears on the main Google Maps home screen and within place listings in the app.

However, Google Maps could soon tap into its knowledge base to show Ask Maps recommendations while you’re planning a trip. Inside the directions screen, Maps will show Ask Maps suggestion chips for things like “What’s the most scenic route?” or “What’s the best time to leave to avoid traffic.”

It will also display the “Ask Maps” button at the end, which will open up a dedicated chat window where users can ask questions about the trip. It’s worth noting that these suggestions appear only when the mode of travel is set to “Drive,” “Bike,” or “Walk.” They won’t show up for transit options, probably because there’s very little chance a user would be concerned about parking space while taking the bus or the subway.

This feature isn’t active yet, but Google is clearly working on it. Hopefully, the company will start rolling it out sooner rather than later. We will keep you updated with any new information as we come across it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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