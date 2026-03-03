Google Maps' shiny new icon is one step closer to a broader rollout

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps’ new icon is now present in the app’s latest beta build.

The icon retains the four core colors used by Google apps, but uses severe blur to blend them together.

There are other minor tweaks to the icon’s shape, too.

Back in November 2025, we reported on potential icon changes for two of Google’s properties, namely Photos and Maps. Now, it appears the latter product’s new icon could roll out sooner rather than later.

After we installed the Google Maps beta version 26.09.06.873668274 on Android, we discovered that the app now uses a refreshed icon.

The icon features the same trademark red, blue, green, and yellow shades of Google icons, but offers a far more aggressive blur between them. It’s a rather attractive icon, and it meshes well with Google’s broader focus on blur on Android’s various UI elements going forward and its broader AI push.

How do you feel about Google's newer blurred app icons? 51 votes I like them. 59 % I'm indifferent. 29 % I dislike them. 12 %

Additionally, the center hole of the Maps pin is far larger than that of the older icon.

The changes to Google Maps’ icon come after the company rolled out changes to several of its other app icons in recent months, including the Google app’s G icon.

Since the new icon is present in Google Maps’ latest beta build, it shouldn’t be long before it lands on the stable version of the app. It’s worth noting that the altered icon is only present in this build of the app and is not displayed in the Play Store or App Store listings for Maps.

While I’d certainly appreciate Google improving Maps’ functionality more than touching up inconsequential visual effects, aesthetic consistency across its properties is always welcome.

