The latest Google Maps update streamlines crash reporting for safer roads

TL;DR Google Maps is rolling out a long-awaited feature that allows incident reporting directly from Android Auto in the US.

The update includes a revamped user interface with larger buttons for easier reporting while driving.

A new destination guidance feature will also help users find entrances and parking at unfamiliar locations.

For years, drivers navigating with Google Maps have relied on its real-time incident warnings to steer clear of traffic snarls, accidents, and road closures. However, a crucial piece of the puzzle has been missing for those using Android Auto — the ability to contribute to this vital information stream by reporting incidents directly from their car’s dashboard.

Today, Google announced that the long-awaited feature to report incidents directly through Google Maps is now being rolled out globally, spanning Android and iOS devices, cars equipped with Google built-in systems, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

For those keeping track, Apple CarPlay users in the US already had this feature, and Android Auto users in some countries like India have been enjoying it for a while. But now, Android Auto users in the US can finally join in, making it a win for everyone. Until now, if you wanted to report an incident using Android Auto, you had to use the Google Maps app on your phone — a risky move when you’re supposed to be focused on the road.

The blog post also highlights a revamped user interface for incident reporting. Recognizing the importance of quick and easy reporting while driving, Google has introduced large, prominent buttons that are readily accessible even when your eyes are on the road. Other drivers can then confirm these reports with a single tap.

In addition to incident reporting, Google is also introducing a new destination guidance feature. This feature aims to simplify the often tricky task of finding entrances and parking at large buildings, such as apartment complexes. As you approach your destination, Maps will now highlight the building and its entrances and show nearby parking options. In the coming weeks, this feature will be available on Android and iOS, as well as cars with Google built-in, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

