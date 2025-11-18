Google combed through Maps data to give you a leg up on holiday traffic

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

The holidays bring time off work and connection with friends and family, but they also come with travel, traffic, and plenty of errands. Thanksgiving is the most-traveled holiday in the US, with over 80 million people expected to hit the roads, board trains, and fly on planes this coming week. After that, December holidays lead right into the new year. To help you ace your holiday travel and preparations, Google is sharing a few tips based on Google Maps data to save you time while avoiding traffic.

Thanksgiving is first, so let’s start there. Traffic is 14% more congested than usual between 10 AM and 4 PM the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which falls on November 27 this year. You should try to avoid traveling on that Wednesday between 1 PM and 3 PM, since that two-hour window is when roads are most crowded, according to Google Maps data. On Thanksgiving Day, Google warns that the roads and grocery stores will be busiest between 12 PM and 3 PM.

Thanksgiving travelers tend to head home between 12 PM and 3 PM on the Saturday and Sunday following the holiday. If you want to avoid the heavy traffic, start driving outside of those hours to steer clear of the rush.

Google Maps also tracks busyness trends for businesses, like malls and shops, which can help shoppers avoid long checkout lines. Generally, retailers in the U.S. are least crowded on Tuesdays in the afternoon, while they’re most crowded on Saturdays in the afternoon. Tuesdays tend to be a better choice for errands as people usually go out and handle stops and returns on Mondays. In the map below, Google used Maps data to find the best and worst days and times to go shopping in your state.

Most states in the U.S. shop the most on the Saturday before Christmas (December 25), while a handful of states tend to purchase gifts last-minute on December 23. Google Maps found that directions to sporting goods stores, clothing shops, and bookstores spike between December 20 and December 25 as people make their final holiday preparations.

The Tuesday rule applies not only to stores, but also for post offices and shipping companies. Google Maps data reveals these mailing stations are busiest on Mondays at 2 PM. Two Mondays before Christmas, post offices and shippers are at their busiest. To avoid the rush, Google recommends heading to the post office on a Tuesday at 2 PM instead.

For those who especially don’t like traffic, Google has one final tip — national parks, state parks, zoos, and aquariums are less busy than usual during the holiday season. If you’re looking for a break from the holiday crowds, head to those places instead.

