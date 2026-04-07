Google Maps just made it way easier to review your favorite places

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps now pulls recent photos and videos directly into the Contribute tab for quick, one-tap sharing globally.

Also, Gemini AI now analyzes your selected photos to automatically generate suggested captions that you can edit or delete.

Contributor points and Local Guide levels are now prominently displayed on profiles and the Contribute tab.

In the past, adding to Google Maps took a lot of work, like searching through your camera roll or struggling to write a review. Today, Google is launching new updates that make it much easier to contribute.

Let’s start with probably the most useful change. Google knows most people take lots of photos, but usually don’t upload them to Maps.

Google

Now, if you let Google Maps access your phone’s media, your recent photos and videos will show up right in the Contribute tab, so you don’t have to search through your gallery. This feature is launching worldwide on Android and iOS.

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Google is also using its Gemini AI models to suggest captions for your photos. After you choose your images, the system writes a draft for you. You can edit it, keep it as is, or delete it.

For now, this feature is only available in English, on iOS, and in the US. Google plans to expand it to more regions and to Android soon.

Finally, longtime contributors will likely appreciate this next update: Google Maps is making your impact much more visible.

You can now see your total points in the Contribute tab, and your Local Guide level stands out more on your profile.

Achievement badges have been updated, so it’s easier to see if someone is a top reviewer, a photo expert, or new to contributing.

When you browse reviews, you’ll notice a new visual cue. High-level contributors now have gold-colored profiles, making it easier to spot trusted voices.

Google Maps relies on user-generated content, and it only works if people keep contributing. These updates are meant to encourage more people to keep sharing.

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