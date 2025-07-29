Dedicated Google Maps Local Guides have a chance at a free Google Fi plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Select contributors to Google Maps’ Local Guides program have received a free three-month Google Fi Unlimited plan (worth up to $195).

As has been the case for a few years now, the offer is limited to first-time Google Fi users who port their existing number, vastly restricting eligibility.

There’s no clear pattern for who gets the perk, though recipients typically have at least level four status in the program.

Google Maps has a long-running Local Guides program that rewards volunteers who contribute photos, reviews, updates, and answers about places to Google Maps. The program was fairly coveted back in the day, with perks that often made people jealous (free Google Drive storage, discounts on Pixels, and even a free Nest Mini!). The rewards aren’t as exciting and frequent anymore, but there’s still a chance to come across a great perk. Case in point, this Reddit user got a free Google Fi plan for the rest of the year.

As per the email, the user can enjoy any Unlimited plan at no cost for three months, up to a value of $195. The email’s wording is a bit off, as we’re still in July, so three months do not cover the rest of the year. This discrepancy can be explained by the fact that this isn’t a new perk, as it has been around for a few years now. Users are usually offered this around October, and it seems Google didn’t update the language on the email this time around. Alternatively, there’s always the possibility that the user is lying, and this is an old email, in which case, we’ve been bamboozled.

The fine print isn’t visible in this email, but we know from previous rollouts that the offer is limited to first-time Fi customers who decide to port their number in from their existing carrier. This caveat substantially dulls the deal, but if you were planning to give Google Fi a shot, getting a perk worth $195 is a pretty sweet way to start it off.

It’s still unclear what criteria Google uses to give out this perk. You do need to have some level of Local Guides contribution, at least above level four, as that is when you get the first perk: a custom badge on your Google Maps profile. But beyond that, it’s in the air. Users at levels as high as seven haven’t received this perk yet, and it’s not yet known what the user’s level was who received this perk this week.

If you’ve ever received this free Google Fi perk for being an active Google Maps Local Guide, let us know your level in the comments below!

