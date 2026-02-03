Google Maps community edits could soon get a major Gemini makeover

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a Gemini-powered upgrade for the “Suggest an edit” feature in Google Maps.

The new interface replaces the standard form-like experience with a chatbot-style experience that accepts natural language.

Suggested edits are still submitted for Google’s review before going live.

Google has been in overdrive, trying to integrate Gemini and its AI capabilities into all its apps and services. Google Maps has also received its fair share, including the recent Gemini-powered upgrade to walking and cycling navigation. But there’s more coming, as we’ve now spotted Gemini being added to Google Maps’ community edit process.

One of Google Maps’ key strengths is the abundance of crowd-sourced data. Users can submit new details for locations and listings through the “Suggest an edit” feature, allowing the community to suggest changes to location, name, opening/closing hours, website, phone numbers, and more for any listing.

Currently, within Google Maps, you can open any listing and tap “Suggest an edit.” This opens a bottom sheet showing the place’s existing details. You can tap on any option to edit it, opening up a new screen where you can make changes.

In Google Maps v26.05.04.860829830, we’ve spotted code suggesting Google intends to add Gemini to the “Suggest an edit” process in the app.

In the future, when users tap on “Suggest an edit,” they’ll see a Gemini-powered experience. The new screen will display all editable information, but users will also be able to suggest edits directly to Gemini through the input box at the bottom. The feature’s overall look will resemble a chatbot conversation more than its current avatar.

Here’s an early look at the Gemini-powered upgrade to the “Suggest an edit” feature:

Since the process is now handled through Gemini, you can use natural language to suggest edits. Users will need to be careful, as all suggested edits are automatically submitted to Google for review (and will go live once Google approves the change). The process is also a little slow at the moment, since Gemini takes a few seconds to process the request, though this could be improved by the time the feature rolls out to users.

Here’s a video of the revamped feature in action:

Don’t worry, the changes we suggested to showcase this feature have not actually been submitted to Google, as the feature is still a work-in-progress and is not fully functional.

This new Gemini-powered Suggest an Edit experience is not live for users currently. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

